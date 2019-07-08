As Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Stock Value Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Ulysses Management Stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Increased by $401,362 as Valuation Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 158,439 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 13,371 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 78,057 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 67,538 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Invesco holds 596,973 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Zazove Assocs Lc invested 0.03% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Stifel Corp has 273,214 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 303,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 16,703 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 18,557 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.11% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). North Star Inv Management Corp reported 500 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 84,759 shares to 865,196 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 51,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,669 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call) by 118.06 million shares to 405,600 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.07% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Asset Mgmt One holds 111,738 shares. Millennium Limited reported 1.65M shares. Schroder Investment Grp reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Highvista Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.2% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Int Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 36,991 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 218,150 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And reported 8,981 shares stake. Oz Mgmt LP has invested 1.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Paradigm Fincl Ltd Co has 0.53% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 32,102 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has 949,075 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 100 are owned by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Sei reported 0.03% stake. Asset reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

