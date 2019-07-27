As Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Stock Price Rose, Cwm Has Cut Position by $1.16 Million; As Kforce (KFRC) Market Value Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Raised Its Stake by $529,620

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 15,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 124,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 68,020 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 11.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 82.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 82,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 100,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 66,196 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.50 million activity.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 54,177 shares to 75,823 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) by 3,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,112 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 30,698 shares to 219,873 shares, valued at $37.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.