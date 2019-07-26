As Blackrock Com (BLK) Stock Rose, Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Barometer Capital Management Lowered Toronto (TD) Position by $2.40 Million as Share Value Declined

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 5,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 11,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $476.51. About 209,819 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 24/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Privacy Policy; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 264,972 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Solar Etf by 27,600 shares to 77,900 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has invested 0.94% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 11 are held by Hirtle Callaghan Company Ltd Liability. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc has invested 2.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Raymond James Svcs holds 0.06% or 36,286 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Lifeplan reported 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 65,829 shares. 4 are held by Finance Management Pro Inc. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,332 shares. Acg Wealth reported 616 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 0.12% or 411 shares. Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,528 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,213 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 34,722 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK) by 71,900 shares to 311,495 shares, valued at $36.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com New (NYSE:DRE).