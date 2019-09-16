As Blackrock Com (BLK) Stock Price Declined, Girard Partners LTD Raised Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 7.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 25,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 24,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $436.28. About 237,518 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – FED’S COMMUNICATION GAVE CONFIRMATION IT WOULD TAKE QUITE A LOT TO MOVE THE CENTRAL BANK FROM A THREE RATE HIKE PATH FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 15,723 shares to 25,538 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,149 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

