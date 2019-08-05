As Blackrock Com (BLK) Stock Declined, First Long Island Investors Has Lifted Its Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Lifted by $454,833

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 48,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 615,088 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 30,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 28,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $431.32. About 637,686 shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 2,800 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Ny reported 2,247 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 626 shares. Jbf Cap Inc has invested 1.52% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 846 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 65 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,010 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,106 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 6,954 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 23,366 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.22% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.1% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 26,588 shares. Epoch Prns Inc has 0.45% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 241,823 shares. Cincinnati Corporation has 35,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corp holds 122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc accumulated 4,838 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 829,644 shares. Tower (Trc) has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 408,425 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 644,507 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc owns 138 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,087 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt owns 2,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc holds 2.75% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 6.68 million shares. American Group Inc stated it has 1,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs reported 1.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 7,000 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,100 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 237,949 shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 800 shares.

Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role