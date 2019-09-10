As Blackrock Com (BLK) Stock Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $670,817; Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $995,030

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $428.34. About 648,276 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 18/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 26/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK & ACORNS PARTNER TO EXPAND FINL PARTICIPATION AMONG

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 638,715 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares to 147,825 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 28,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.