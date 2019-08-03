As Blackrock Com (BLK) Market Value Declined, Barrett Asset Management Upped Stake by $350,567; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.04 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 63,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12M, up from 62,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON SPVY BODIES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 30/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Result of AGM; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Turnhill Says Rates Could Go Above 3% Over Next Two Years (Video)

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 390,333 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,739 shares to 505,086 shares, valued at $40.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,812 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.16% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 15,556 shares. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 480 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 109,640 are held by Zacks Invest. Bridges Investment Management Inc invested 1.55% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,100 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 82,132 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 36 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,087 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Iberiabank owns 2,801 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 0.83% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 595 shares. Associated Banc reported 47,988 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Shares for $58.09 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 63.89 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).