As Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Share Price Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut by $787,430 Its Holding; Ibm (IBM) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 160,424 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64 million, up from 145,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.17M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 48,670 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.96% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inr Advisory Services Ltd reported 195 shares. Fiera Corporation accumulated 5,964 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,106 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Blackrock Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 60.31 million shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 38,905 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crossvault Cap Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loeb Ptnrs Corporation has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Griffin Asset Management holds 1.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 82,698 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Apriem holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,303 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY) by 5,600 shares to 33,335 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,297 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33M for 8.77 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Dynamic Europe Eqt by 94,031 shares to 616,933 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

