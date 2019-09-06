As Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $540,000; As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $323,298

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.01 million market cap company. It closed at $5.25 lastly. It is down 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 182,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 218,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 23.09 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares to 12,930 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.29M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,689 shares to 210,790 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28.32M shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 112,758 shares stake. Boys Arnold And Inc holds 0.2% or 132,074 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Management Inc invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 55,702 shares. Proffitt Goodson has 500 shares. Td Asset has 7.81M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altfest L J & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 23,069 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 199,962 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,653 shares. Osborne Management Llc holds 0.33% or 166,754 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Company Inc Al accumulated 112,775 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

