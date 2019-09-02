As Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Stock Price Were Volatile, Longer Investments Cut Its Stake; Cott Que (COT) Stake Increased by Maplelane Capital Llc

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 453,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.48M shares traded or 48.87% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 81,645 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 130,785 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 212,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings.