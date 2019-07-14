As Blackrock (BLK) Valuation Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Kensico Capital Management Lifted Holding by $132.84 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 414,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 1.8% of BlueLinx; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer from NYSE American to NYSE; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

