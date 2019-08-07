As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Position by $432,978; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Its Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 176.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 91,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 142,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 925,787 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 23,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $430.66. About 394,197 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS SAYS OVERWEIGHT LOCAL CURRENCY EM DEBT, SEES BUFFER IN SPREADS AS U.S INTEREST RATES RISE; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Privacy Policy; 31/05/2018 – W RESOURCES – AS PART OF COMPLETION OF FUNDING, W HAS ISSUED 307.6 MLN WARRANTS ON PRO RATA BASIS TO EACH OF BLACKROCK FUNDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RESPONDS TO CLIENT PRESSURE FOR GUN-FREE INVESTMENTS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,592 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,254 shares to 50,689 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.15B for 15.19 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.