As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cls Investments Has Increased Holding; Mitchell Group Stake In Continental Resources (CLR) Was Has Lifted

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1135.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON SPVY BODIES; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO $678.00 FROM $682.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Margin 38.4%; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.04% OF PROXIMUS AS OF MAY 3; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.04% AS OF MARCH 14; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK `MORE POSITIVE’ ON COLOMBIA FOLLOWING MARCH ELECTIONS

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 71,029 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc owns 14,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Incorporated reported 8,132 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 3.24M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 122,490 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt reported 21,539 shares stake. Peconic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,000 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 2,598 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 424,374 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 502,204 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A by 57,380 shares to 152,110 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,709 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

