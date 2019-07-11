As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Rose, Interocean Capital Has Increased Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Stake In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Boosted

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,602 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65 million, up from 23,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $478.94. About 205,705 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Documents; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Portfolio Update; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK PLANS TO BUY FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow Deal Blackrock European CLO I Reissue; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $226.05. About 51,102 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,651 shares to 14,415 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,699 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares British.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 974 shares. 150 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 1,779 shares. Northern Trust invested in 1.68 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strategic Incorporated accumulated 16,098 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Lifeplan Gru Inc reported 4 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 310 shares. Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 41,971 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 1,555 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Becker Capital Mngmt has 0.22% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 13,819 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,204 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 424,804 shares stake. 461,595 are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 5,919 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 361,368 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd invested in 99,220 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 27,497 shares stake. Ftb owns 61 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.53% or 61,600 shares. 26,000 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 309 shares. Teton Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,400 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Morgan Stanley invested in 41,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).