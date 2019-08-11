As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Cut Its Stake; Caprock Group Holding in Cme Group (CME) Has Trimmed by $420,496

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME SCOTT THIEL BIGGEST SHORT-TERM MARKET RISK IS BREXIT, POSITIONS ON A DEAL ARE “VERY FAR APART”; 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 09/03/2018 – DAIMLER: BLACKROCK REPORTS 4.74% STAKE, WAS 5.61%; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 121,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 6,120 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,340 shares. Permanens LP owns 250 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 7,113 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 510,954 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Twin Cap Management Inc reported 18,760 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3.46 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reported 1,520 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 12,708 were reported by Aull & Monroe Invest Management. Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 123,684 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,751 shares to 4,129 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares to 337,258 shares, valued at $95.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 5,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).