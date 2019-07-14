As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Rose, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Fred Alger Management Decreased Holding by $7.26 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 472,362 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK & ACORNS PARTNER TO EXPAND FINL PARTICIPATION AMONG; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS LIBOR’S RISE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT NOW -CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 21,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 116,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 298,052 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 49,654 shares to 523,304 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 810,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Passing of Executive Chairman and Former CEO Brian Jellison – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.04% or 5,009 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Trust Comm Of Vermont holds 456 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,495 shares for 1% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 428,868 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 19,050 shares stake. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 0.6% or 4,487 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peninsula Asset Inc has 1.41% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 15,180 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 75,437 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv invested in 16,075 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,272 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. Crisci Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.23 million. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Albion Fin Gp Ut reported 0.08% stake. Ensemble Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,435 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.14% or 1,000 shares. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hartford Fincl holds 0.02% or 150 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 455,323 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 172,030 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Putnam Investments Limited Company has 336,940 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 30,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fosun International Ltd invested in 0.12% or 4,290 shares.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06B for 17.69 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.