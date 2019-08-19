As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined, Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted Position by $437,248; Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Position

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 96,471 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 1,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 16,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 15,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $427.4. About 18,717 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Adjusted EPS to $22.49 From $22.60; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces 2018 Investor Day on June 5th, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Elects New Independent Directors; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 0.04% or 34,024 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.45% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). King Wealth stated it has 4,756 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.06% or 1.30 million shares. Prudential Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The California-based Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Schroder Investment stated it has 6,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Agf Invests Inc owns 234,170 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.61% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bokf Na holds 0.12% or 42,696 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.45 million shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs holds 1.08% or 287,821 shares in its portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,835 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 29,675 shares to 40,605 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group.