As Blackrock (BLK) Share Value Declined, Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $441,945; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Extending Revolving Facility to March 31, 202; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q Adj EPS $6.70; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.80 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.