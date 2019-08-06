As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Park National Has Boosted Its Position; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 107,088 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Park National Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 17,674 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 12,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $431.3. About 117,838 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 18/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Documents; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.92M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 43,800 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 14 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.28M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wells Fargo Mn reported 95,520 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Pacific Heights Asset Llc holds 0.91% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,817 shares. Wasatch Advisors accumulated 426,806 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 255,043 shares. Old West Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 9,665 shares.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $802,103 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000. Haqq Christopher sold $538,736 worth of stock or 13,975 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.15% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Caprock Grp holds 0.09% or 1,128 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 18,608 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 12,531 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability has 4,273 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Becker Management has 0.22% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cape Ann State Bank holds 1,750 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc reported 78,038 shares. Century Companies reported 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 171,706 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 2,956 shares or 0.24% of the stock. House Ltd Liability owns 4,145 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,616 shares to 929,653 shares, valued at $50.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,904 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

