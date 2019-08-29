As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Upped Holding by $1.24 Million; Cantillon Capital Management Maintains Stake in Aon Plc (AON)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.73. About 249,483 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 162.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $424.17. About 383,951 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Sees ETF Crunch Even as Assets Rise to $6.3 Trillion; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of refinancing notes issued by BlackRock European CLO l Designated Activity Company; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Margin 38.4%; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Portfolio Update; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Statement re Privacy Policy; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,358 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $317.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78M shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” and published on August 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers owns 6,142 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Stephens Ar holds 0.06% or 6,175 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 223,112 shares. 141,094 are owned by Crawford Counsel. 2,956 were accumulated by Cleararc. California-based Fdx has invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 30,133 shares. Golub Grp Limited Company reported 4,935 shares. St Germain D J Communication Incorporated holds 1.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 31,968 shares. Charter Tru Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,668 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,106 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 12,037 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co. Moreover, L S Advsr has 0.06% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,043 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.