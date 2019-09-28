As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Holder Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Price Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Increased Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 178,446 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 3,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 25,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, down from 28,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $446.13. About 523,704 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/04/2018 – BlackRock holds 5 pct stake in Poland’s Alior Bank; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Offer New ETFs Excluding Investments in Gun Makers; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Adjusted EPS to $22.49 From $22.60; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 18/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.75 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,459 shares to 27,926 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 18,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 3.61% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 303,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,847 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0.22% or 523,035 shares. City Communication reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). London Of Virginia stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Rampart Invest Mgmt Communications Lc holds 0.09% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation invested in 1,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 2,111 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,532 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 70,344 shares. Element Mngmt Lc has 5,886 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Ltd holds 46,121 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 77,785 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,337 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 99,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Lsv Asset holds 0% or 415,384 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 32,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 24,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 1,610 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 38,550 shares. 16,887 were reported by Barclays Plc. Paloma Company invested in 0% or 40,600 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 334,720 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 30,970 shares.

