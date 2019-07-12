As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Rose, Palouse Capital Management Cut Holding; Permit Capital Lifted Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding by $1.01 Million; Share Value Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 2.59 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $481.75. About 287,912 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally; 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – Aviva chief ‘s board seat at BlackRock sparks investor ire; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK TO BUY MORE VOTING RIGHTS IN NEXT YR; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK PLANS TO BUY FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares to 207,630 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.07B for 17.66 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

