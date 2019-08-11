As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $1.95 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $851,375

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 24,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 207,158 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 08/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 18/03/2018 – Indonesia Courts BlackRock in Global Tour to Fix Infrastructure; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 9,925 shares to 212,075 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 40,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,340 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.03 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

