As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Provident Investment Management Boosted Holding; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Holding in Kla (KLAC) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 6,903 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 12,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.05. About 1.31 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 2,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 51,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.35 million, up from 49,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $13.33 during the last trading session, reaching $420.36. About 729,956 shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE ANOTHER HUNTING GROUND FOR SHORT-END OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Result of General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Momentum Investing Is `Holding Up Very Well’; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH ACORNS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,086 shares to 14,559 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.75M for 17.62 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,069 shares to 167,112 shares, valued at $38.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,297 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).