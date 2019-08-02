As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Its Position; Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $306,640

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 1,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, down from 2,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $446.49. About 249,776 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s); 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock holds 5 pct stake in Poland’s Alior Bank

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 147,663 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,590 shares to 17,790 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc owns 1.09M shares. Heritage holds 32,683 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,394 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 5,320 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 43,052 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Limited Limited holds 122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 411 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech holds 0.09% or 38,940 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 29,387 shares. Creative Planning reported 6,778 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 3,969 shares. Blue invested in 0.98% or 4,367 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.74 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Driehaus Cap Ltd invested in 46,712 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 0.06% stake. 173,565 are held by Natixis. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc invested in 105,836 shares or 0% of the stock. 220,342 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. Systematic Management Lp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 25,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 191,582 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 82,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 229,472 shares.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.