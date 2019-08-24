As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Bb&T Has Upped by $6.69 Million Its Position; Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $1.71 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 354.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 15,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 20,087 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 4,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Don’t try to time this wild stock market; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Privacy Policy; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 16/03/2018 – Aviva chief ‘s board seat at BlackRock sparks investor ire

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 169,118 shares to 253,677 shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 20,024 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 18,737 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 282,833 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.06% or 34,249 shares. Smith Graham Invest Lp has 154,730 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Washington accumulated 76,405 shares. Art Advsrs Llc has 13,401 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 85,864 shares. Moreover, Lonestar Ltd Liability Co has 1.17% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 100,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 161,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 4,829 shares. 57,100 are held by Swiss Bancshares. Victory Capital Management reported 768,554 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 13,390 shares to 4,370 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,269 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTI).