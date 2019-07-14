As Blackrock (BLK) Market Valuation Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Increased Its Stake by $353,983; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.30M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 472,362 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune, Bloomberg reports; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 54 shares. 683,086 are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 4.48 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & reported 794 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Epoch Investment Prns has 241,823 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 82,332 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com reported 850 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co has 0.18% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,012 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Becker Cap reported 0.22% stake. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Davis R M stated it has 674 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 76,383 shares. 23,536 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 691 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares to 323,646 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).