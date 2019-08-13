As Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding by $6.32 Million; Eminence Capital LP Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Has Raised by $3.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 617,292 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 80,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50M, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 17,440 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

