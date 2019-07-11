As Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Increased Position by $3.77 Million; Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Its Stake in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) by $3.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 686.05% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 47,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, up from 528,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 152,342 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SI-BONE’s iFuse Implant System Surpasses 40000 Procedures – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All You Need To Know About Baidu’s Debacle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 17, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ smashes China opening day record – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla holds $200 as Apple backstop teased – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Group, New York-based fund reported 7,073 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). The Connecticut-based Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 497,358 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Vanguard Group has 681,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Company stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 681,235 shares. 58,155 are held by Natixis. Price Michael F owns 0.19% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 116,824 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 78,532 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 17,106 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 13,934 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 15,332 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 867 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Us Retail Bank De invested in 3,144 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 81,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Domini Impact Investments stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Lc reported 13 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 131,815 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 8,560 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 555,407 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. 72,953 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Diversified Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 73,904 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 16,384 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Blackbaud, Inc. Is Getting Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackbaud Named One of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 5,900 shares to 31,875 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,433 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).