As Blackbaud (BLKB) Share Value Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Value Declined While Clearline Capital LP Lowered Holding by $1.77 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 96,660 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 140,261 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Contract Sales Growth 7%-12%; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,872 shares to 143,517 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Domini Impact Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.34% or 2,740 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 114,642 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Stephens Inc Ar owns 3,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited owns 2,718 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,206 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 17,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,838 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 17,196 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 809 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 14,807 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 5.61 million shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 16,745 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 26,706 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 901,565 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 647,000 shares. 5,745 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Division. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 59,592 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru reported 44 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 13,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 13,900 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 81,552 shares.