As Blackbaud (BLKB) Share Price Rose, Barclays Plc Has Raised Its Holding by $1.67 Million; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Value Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed by $3.00 Million Its Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 952,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 364,993 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 204.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 21,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 31,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 111,797 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

