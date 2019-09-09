As Blackbaud (BLKB) Market Value Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $313,235; Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Walt Disney (DIS) Holding by $422,234

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 139,148 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has 41,381 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 6,521 shares. 226 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Old State Bank In has 3,302 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 809 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 31,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 295,584 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 6,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Ltd reported 221 shares stake. Raymond James & accumulated 6,103 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 53,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackbaud Is Boosting Investment To Revive Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares to 1,719 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,482 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd Liability owns 106,726 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc accumulated 1,091 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,928 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Liability has 101,500 shares. Northern invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Capital Limited stated it has 5.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 4,259 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 601,513 shares. Davis R M accumulated 1.66% or 402,218 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 378,286 shares. Capital Intll Invsts accumulated 0% or 61,457 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,586 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 579,435 shares. First National Bank & Trust & Of Newtown owns 18,120 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 11,026 shares.