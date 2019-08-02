As Blackbaud (BLKB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut by $884,879 Its Position; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Value Declined While Polar Securities Cut Holding by $1.08 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 11,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 33,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 44,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 61,929 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 241,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 360,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 12,472 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 285,400 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 202,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in One Madison Corp.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 849,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise owns 250,304 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1,907 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 25,062 shares stake. Weber Alan W stated it has 65,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 30,133 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 25,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 858 shares. Olstein LP owns 0.3% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 193,000 shares. Martin And Tn reported 112,584 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 82,800 shares. Mill Road Ltd Llc holds 20.12% or 1.63M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $58,088 was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K.

