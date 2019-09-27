As Black Hills (BKH) Shares Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised by $533,910 Its Holding; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 6,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 17,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 53,098 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 23/04/2018 – REG- Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 22,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 289,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 266,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 114,353 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold BKH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 52.47 million shares or 1.91% more from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 27,000 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 24,238 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 480,914 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 5,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 65,774 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv reported 57,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 18,087 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45 shares. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has 327,600 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.03% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23,580 shares to 651,267 shares, valued at $133.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,081 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Financial Advisory Group Inc reported 15,261 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,894 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 12,110 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.47% or 1.81M shares. Brinker Cap holds 38,026 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.59% stake. Dana Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 43,302 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,756 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 918,820 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. First Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 59,802 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19,955 shares to 73,420 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,498 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.