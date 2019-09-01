As Black Hills (BKH) Share Value Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Upped Its Holding by $398,114; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by $10.56 Million as Market Value Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 140,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.35M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 648,283 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – RBC’s Michael Tran on Oil and China-Saudi Arabia Relations (Video); 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: 2nd Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 06/04/2018 – CORRECT: RBC CEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN EDUCATION,LABOR INITIATIVES

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 7346.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 398,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 403,533 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, up from 5,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 601,528 shares traded or 67.87% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Hills Corp And Sub Otlk To Pos; Rtgs Affmd; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 273,254 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 51,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 13,387 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Element Ltd Liability accumulated 12,195 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 884,950 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,581 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 112 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 488,403 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 8,474 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has 571,788 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 4,545 shares.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Black Hills Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BKH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Service Tariffs and $57 Million Wind Generation Project – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Black Hills Corporation (BKH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.