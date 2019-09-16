As Bj’s Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Its Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 13,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 53,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 66,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Bj’s Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 382,265 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery nationwide

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 2,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,517 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57M, up from 86,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.87 million shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 451,774 shares to 602,814 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 149,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86M for 71.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management Commerce accumulated 12,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,978 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 0.16% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 13,046 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Company owns 132,005 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,413 shares. Covington Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 24,664 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 97,758 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,072 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Gotham Asset Management Llc has 68,235 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street owns 609,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 4,627 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,194 shares to 192,535 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 480,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, M&R Cap Management has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 25 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 1.08M shares. Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 6,050 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Com owns 16,595 shares. Alyeska Invest LP reported 25,246 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce has 10,870 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.05% or 15,705 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp reported 1,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,374 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,013 shares. Zacks Invest holds 86,056 shares. Dana Invest stated it has 0.74% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Company Inc has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

