As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake by $6.73 Million; Visa (V) Position Held by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 299,306 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,845 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 21,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 15,448 shares to 47,648 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40 million for 4.84 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

