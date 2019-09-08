As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding; Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Crane (CR) Stake by $369,600 as Valuation Declined

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 409,481 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 939,376 shares traded or 42.40% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $90.92M for 12.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com LP accumulated 448,636 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,179 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 12,580 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 18,132 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust invested in 0% or 5 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,201 shares. Great Lakes Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,156 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5,404 shares. Montag A And Assocs holds 6,975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 22,393 shares. Opus Cap Grp Ltd invested in 10,780 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 112,100 shares. First Republic Inc holds 19,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.