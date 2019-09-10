As Biotime (BTX) Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Raised Position by $3.76 Million; Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $16.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1815. About 1.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Corp has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,255 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 2.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 548 were reported by Stillwater Advsr Limited Company. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,544 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,475 shares. 138 are held by Barometer Capital Management. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 11,090 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Trust Lba accumulated 240 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V owns 4,035 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares to 71,302 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.64 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs holds 0% or 10,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,471 shares. Prescott General Prtn Limited Company has 1.85 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 81,690 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 149,414 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 209,486 shares. 20,000 are owned by Regent Management Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Riggs Asset Managment owns 11,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 119,900 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 1,420 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 2 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 5.19 million shares.

