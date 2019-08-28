As Biotime (BTX) Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $3.76 Million; Phocas Financial Upped Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Position by $4.40 Million; Shares Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 138,301 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Globe Photos Reverse Splits Stock in Preparation for Nasdaq Up Listing – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group If You Want To Eat Steak In Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 162,541 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.35M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 10,300 shares. Parametric Lc has 123,030 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Pitcairn Company accumulated 0.03% or 9,293 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 862,859 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 53,736 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Alps Advsr has 15,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 17,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,745 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Northern Trust owns 394,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,170 are held by Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 42,466 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 149,414 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 46,519 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 27,535 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Destination Wealth Management owns 500,245 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 55,008 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 72,620 shares. Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 94,147 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% or 11,234 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Raymond James Finance Advisors reported 47,068 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).