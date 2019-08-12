As Biotime (BTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Broadwood Capital Upped Its Stake; Capital Returns Management Has Cut Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Position by $3.24 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 360,828 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 702,943 shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,824 were accumulated by Stevens L P. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 139,995 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 7,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Advisory Ser Net Ltd has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 69,950 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 418,003 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Assetmark accumulated 213 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 10,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 24,988 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mngmt. 18,300 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Lc. 5,154 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 2,875 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 78,202 shares.

