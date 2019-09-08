As Biotime (BTX) Stock Value Declined, Broadwood Capital Has Upped Position; West Family Investments Has Raised Thl Cr (TCRD) Stake by $721,854; Stock Value Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 67,522 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Another trade for 1,440 shares valued at $9,648 was bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 33,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 38,500 shares in its portfolio. Athena Cap Ltd Liability reported 298,285 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 10,715 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has invested 0.03% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Asset holds 150,255 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 84,844 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,685 shares stake. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 139,930 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 4,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 70,463 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 23,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Llc holds 24,200 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.