As Biotime (BTX) Market Valuation Rose, Broadwood Capital Raised Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $16.76 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06 million, up from 10,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.10M market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 665,716 shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

