As Biotime (BTX) Market Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Has Raised Position; Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $104.26 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.93. About 371,259 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 2.77M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). State Street reported 1.91M shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1,420 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 14,000 shares. 42,466 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 89,700 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 233,687 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 17,332 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 7.22M shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.01% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 58,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict has 1.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,112 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Incorporated Ca reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,211 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,085 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 20,832 shares. 12,420 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Company. Troy Asset Limited invested in 13.1% or 2.57M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,081 shares. 375 are held by Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Lc owns 3,618 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridgeway Cap Management has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 959,106 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,440 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 19,188 shares to 789,985 shares, valued at $195.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 202,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

