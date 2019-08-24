As Biotime (BTX) Market Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Stake; Premier Asset Managment Increases Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 654.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 30,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22M shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW

