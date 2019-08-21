As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Decreased Holding by $620,000; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $940,000

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 198,733 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 7.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

