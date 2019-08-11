As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted by $462,830 Its Position; Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Holding in Novo (NVO) as Market Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 344,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.73M, up from 815,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.94 million shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 31,951 shares to 394,654 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

