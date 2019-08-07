As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Price Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Cut by $643,684 Its Holding; Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Mercado Libre (MELI) Position by $647,680; Stock Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 10,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 188,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 198,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 222,541 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $11.98 during the last trading session, reaching $613.02. About 492,682 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 315,141 shares to 845,830 shares, valued at $19.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $14.90M for 547.34 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,880 shares to 179,870 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

