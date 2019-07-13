As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Price Declined, Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Stake; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $1.15 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 39,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 46,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 273,478 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 386,959 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand – PRNewswire" on July 09, 2019

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 29.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 186,627 shares to 233,754 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $15.21 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year's $0.46 per share. BEAT's profit will be $15.21 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.