As Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Valuation Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Court Place Advisors Llc

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 38,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 354,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 315,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 39,869 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 191,916 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 127,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

